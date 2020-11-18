Arts & Entertainments

Plateau fully set to host 2020 NAFEST, says official

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Comment(0)

The Plateau State government has disclosed that it is fully ready to host the 33rd edition of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) scheduled to begin November 23 in Jos, the state capital
The Acting General Manager, Plateau State Tourism Corporation, Mrs Salome Bida, disclosed this while speaking to New Telegraph on Wednesday at the Landfield Park, venue of the festival.
Bida said the week-long event would attract representatives from all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
“As you can see, we are here at the venue where the event will take place, making sure that everything is put in place.
“Plateau is fully ready for the festival which promises to be remarkable and memorable.This state is known for its beauty; there can be no better place for this event to hold than here.
“We are setting up the place for the necessary activities that will happen here such as the archery for shooting competitions, traditional huts, dance podiums and others.
“We have a natural water body at the venue where fishing and other activities will hold. Plateau will leave a lasting impression on the minds of Nigerians,” she said.
Bida said a technical team from the FCT had arrived to access what was on ground and ensure preparations was going as they should.
She added that the 2020 edition of the festival would be more spectacular, and that all COVID-19 safety protocols would be observed for the safety of all participants.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Erica will accept if I pressure her – Laycon

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon has said that if he continues to pressure his love interest, Erica, she will give in. This is despite the growing sexual attraction between Erica and her deputy, Kiddwaya. In a chit chat with fellow housemates, Bright O and Praise, Laycon insinuated that if he pressures Erica more she would […]
Arts & Entertainments

I’ve no regret over my divorce, says Venita

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Actress Venita Akpofure said that when she just got married and had a baby, she lost her identity in the name of keeping her home and trying to keep everything together. The ex-BBNaija’s star housemate revealed that she wasn’t working but was at home taking care of her children. The beautiful thespian noted that the […]
Arts & Entertainments

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady Gaga dominates during unusual pandemic broadcast

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lady Gaga dominated an unusual year for the MTV Video Music awards, winning five awards in a strange and disconcerting evening. The singer, who led the evening with nine nominations and wore a variety of masks through the night, accepted awards for artist of the year, song of the year, best cinematography and best […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: