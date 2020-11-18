Plateau fully set to host 2020 NAFEST, says official

The Plateau State government has disclosed that it is fully ready to host the 33rd edition of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) scheduled to begin November 23 in Jos, the state capital

The Acting General Manager, Plateau State Tourism Corporation, Mrs Salome Bida, disclosed this while speaking to New Telegraph on Wednesday at the Landfield Park, venue of the festival.

Bida said the week-long event would attract representatives from all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“As you can see, we are here at the venue where the event will take place, making sure that everything is put in place.

“Plateau is fully ready for the festival which promises to be remarkable and memorable.This state is known for its beauty; there can be no better place for this event to hold than here.

“We are setting up the place for the necessary activities that will happen here such as the archery for shooting competitions, traditional huts, dance podiums and others.

“We have a natural water body at the venue where fishing and other activities will hold. Plateau will leave a lasting impression on the minds of Nigerians,” she said.

Bida said a technical team from the FCT had arrived to access what was on ground and ensure preparations was going as they should.

She added that the 2020 edition of the festival would be more spectacular, and that all COVID-19 safety protocols would be observed for the safety of all participants.

