Plateau generates N16.4bn IGR 

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Plateau State Board of Internal Revenue Service has recorded N16,446,960,604,.99 in it’s first, second and third quarter Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the state.

 

Chairman of the Service Mr. Ar’lat Dashe made this known on Tuesday during their third quarter media briefing on the performances of the Service on revenue generation, which held at the Board Room of the Service in Jos the state capital.

 

He said the Service was able to generate “N7,203,329,641.61 in the first quarter, N2,196,735,606.1, in the second, which dropped as a result of COVID-19. In the third quarter it went back up to “N7,046,895,357.27,” IGR.

 

Dashe disclosed that delibrate measures were taken to enabled the Service suppases it’s target of N16 billion in the 2020 appropriation budget earlier on signed by Governor Simon Lalong with an increment of N500 million.

 

He said some of the measures taken such as the enhanced data collection across the state and the aggressive  enforcement of tax defaulters between January to March this year amongst other contributed to the landmark achievements recorded by the Service.

