Plateau Governor-Elect Appoints Sun Correspondent, Gyang Bere As Special Assistant On Media

The Governor-Elect of Plateau State, Barr Caleb Mutfwang has appointed the correspondent of the Sun Newspaper in charge of Plateau State, Mr Gyang Bere as his Special Assistant on Media.

Bere is also the current Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Chapter.

In a Press Statement issued and signed by the Director of Media and Publicity,

Atiku-Okowa/Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council, Hon. Yiljap Abraham said the Governor-Elect also appointed a retired Permanent Secretary with the Plateau State Government, a Community leader and a former local government administrator, Mr Moses Nwan, mni as Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties).

The Statement added that the appointments take immediate effect.

New Telegraph gathered that the two appointments are the first since he was declared the Governor-elect of the state.