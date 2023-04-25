News

Plateau Governor-Elect Appoints Sun Correspondent, Gyang Bere As Special Assistant On Media

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Governor-Elect of Plateau State, Barr Caleb Mutfwang has appointed the correspondent of the Sun Newspaper in charge of Plateau State, Mr Gyang Bere as his Special Assistant on Media.

Bere is also the current Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Chapter.

In a Press Statement issued and signed by the Director of Media and Publicity,
Atiku-Okowa/Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council, Hon. Yiljap Abraham said the Governor-Elect also appointed a retired Permanent Secretary with the Plateau State Government, a Community leader and a former local government administrator, Mr Moses Nwan, mni as Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties).

The Statement added that the appointments take immediate effect.

New Telegraph gathered that the two appointments are the first since he was declared the Governor-elect of the state.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Fighting reaches Kyiv streets as Russia attacks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russian assaults on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv have been met with fierce resistance, as the Ukrainian military says it has fought off several attacks. The military said in a Facebook post early on Saturday that an army unit managed to repel Russian forces near its base on a major city street, reports the BBC. […]
News

Nigeria records over 1,000 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Third time in one week For the second consecutive day — and the third time within one week — over 1,000 new coronavirus infections have been confirmed across Nigeria. Confirming the positive samples on Thursday, the update for December 24 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that the new cases were […]
News

2023: Gbajabiamila urges EU, observers to be neutral, objective

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged election observer missions and monitors in Nigeria to get balanced views by speaking to a broad range of stakeholders before making their conclusions on the outcome of the forthcoming general elections. He noted that being a multi-ethnic, multicultural, and multi-religious country, different people would […]

Leave a Comment