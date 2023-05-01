Plateau Governor-Elect Felicitates With Workers, Pledges To Work, Develop State

Plateau State Governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has congratulated workers in Plateau State on the occasion of the 2023 Workers’ Day and urges them to remain committed, resilient, and productive for the advancement of the state.

Barr. Mutfwang in a goodwill message by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Gyang Bere commended workers in the state for their hard work, diligence, selfless sacrifice, and perseverance despite unfavorable working conditions prevailing in the country.

The Governor-elect, who described workers as the key drivers of development, assured them of his determination to prioritize their welfare and improve their working conditions when he comes into office.

“I specially wish to congratulate you today as you celebrate the 2023 Workers Day which is coming at a period of transition. I commend you for your hard work, dedication and diligence to duty. Your primary responsibility is to shoulder the day-to-day activities of government diligently, giving genuine advice and executing lawful command of the government.

“Your task also is to join hands with the government to formulate policies that are beneficial to the state and help in improving the economy. You will be engaged to carry out your tasks as we demonstrate a real grasp of modern economic ideas to make the civil service and Plateau State function.”

He said he will forge a synergy with workers in the state to run a transparent and responsive government that will improve every sector of the economy for the benefit of the people of Plateau State.

The Governor-elect wished Nigerian workers a peaceful and successful May Day celebration.