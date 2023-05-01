News

Plateau Governor-Elect Felicitates With Workers, Pledges To Work, Develop State

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Plateau State Governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has congratulated workers in Plateau State on the occasion of the 2023 Workers’ Day and urges them to remain committed, resilient, and productive for the advancement of the state.

Barr. Mutfwang in a goodwill message by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Gyang Bere commended workers in the state for their hard work, diligence, selfless sacrifice, and perseverance despite unfavorable working conditions prevailing in the country.

The Governor-elect, who described workers as the key drivers of development, assured them of his determination to prioritize their welfare and improve their working conditions when he comes into office.

“I specially wish to congratulate you today as you celebrate the 2023 Workers Day which is coming at a period of transition. I commend you for your hard work, dedication and diligence to duty. Your primary responsibility is to shoulder the day-to-day activities of government diligently, giving genuine advice and executing lawful command of the government.

“Your task also is to join hands with the government to formulate policies that are beneficial to the state and help in improving the economy. You will be engaged to carry out your tasks as we demonstrate a real grasp of modern economic ideas to make the civil service and Plateau State function.”

He said he will forge a synergy with workers in the state to run a transparent and responsive government that will improve every sector of the economy for the benefit of the people of Plateau State.

The Governor-elect wished Nigerian workers a peaceful and successful May Day celebration.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu to FG: We want just, fair, equitable revenue sharing formula

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As the call for a review of the current revenue allocation formula continues to gain momentum, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Monday demanded a sharing formula that is just, fair and equitable that will reflect the contribution of stakeholders to the common purse and also enhance the capacity of state and local governments.   […]
News Top Stories

NNPC kicks off work on $1.5bn Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf and Regina

*Says we can’t afford to fail 200m Nigerians The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has kicked off construction work in the Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation project with a firm commitment not to fail Nigerians. A statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, quoted the NNPC Chief […]
News

Chicago Mass Shooting: Several children among at least 14 injured in drive-by attack

Posted on Author Reporter

    At least 14 people were injured, including several children, in a mass shooting on Chicago’s West Side on Halloween night. The Chicago Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that the shooting happened in the area of South California Avenue and West Polk Street. Police said in a press conference that among those injured was a three-year-old, […]

Leave a Comment