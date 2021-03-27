News

Plateau govt, CSOs join OGP on transparency, citizens’ participation in governance –Commissioner

Plateau State Government and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have enrolled in the Open Government Partnership (OGP) to promote transparency, inclusiveness and citizens’ participation in good governance in the state. Commissioner for Special Duties, Inter-Governmental Affairs and NGOs, Hon. Irimiya Sauni Werr stated this yesterday during a press briefing with the Chairman of CSOs in Plateau State, Dr. John Jinung at the Government House Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State. He explained that Plateau joined the Open Government Partnership, an organization that has over 78 countries of the world and a growing number of sub-national governements, representing more than two billions people with thousands of civil society organizations as members to promote transparency in running government activities. Werr said Plateau State Government and Civil Society Organizations in the state joined Open Government Partnership in 2020 for citizens participation in the Lalong rescue administration.

