Plateau govt, CSOs join OGP on transparency, citizens’ participation in governance –Commissioner

Plateau State Government and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have enrolled in the Open Government Partnership (OGP) to promote transparency, inclusiveness and citizens’ participation in good governance in the state. Commissioner for Special Duties, Inter-Governmental Affairs and NGOs, Hon. Irimiya Sauni Werr stated this yesterday during a press briefing with the Chairman of CSOs in Plateau State, Dr. John Jinung at the Government House Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State. He explained that Plateau joined the Open Government Partnership, an organization that has over 78 countries of the world and a growing number of sub-national governements, representing more than two billions people with thousands of civil society organizations as members to promote transparency in running government activities. Werr said Plateau State Government and Civil Society Organizations in the state joined Open Government Partnership in 2020 for citizens participation in the Lalong rescue administration.
Related Articles
GMD, NARD, NIMR TO FG: Procure COVID-19 vaccines that can be easily preserved
…Nigeria’s poor electricity, major challenge to storage With the development of vaccines and its ongoing administration in certain parts of the world, the hope is that the COVID-19 pandemic would be decisively contained in a short period of time. This expectation, according to some medical experts, might not materialise in Nigeria given its likely incapacity […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
South-East governors, others laud Uzodinma over gas summit
Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has received encomiums from the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for hosting the South-East Gas Utilization Forum with the theme “Natural Gas Utilization and Optimization in Nigeria”– Focus on the Eastern Hub. The governor, however, received the commendation from the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo during a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity in Nigeria, others worsened by COVID-19 pandemic –UN
…as Chambas delivers NISS’ graduation lecture The United Nations (UN) has said that the security challenges in West Africa and the Sahel, occasioned by the blood-letting activities of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), and Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP), were made worse by the Coronavirus disease. According to the UN, the rising spate of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)