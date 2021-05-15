Travel & Tourism

Plateau govt, NTDC urge preservation of tourist attractions

The government of Plateau State and the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) have drawn attention to the importance of preserving the various tourist sites across the country so as to boost the nation’s tourism economy. This was made known recently during the celebration of this year’s International Day for Monuments and Sites held at the Tash Heritage site, a traditional stone course way, in Plateau State, with the theme “Complex Past and Diverse Future.”

Plateau State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Tamwakat Weli, used the occasion to challenge the people to search for tourists sites in their respective communities and inform the government for onward documentation and preservation. While the Zonal Coordinator of the NTDC, North Central Zone, Mrs. Nanna Dashe, tasked the people of Butura community to protect Tash Heritage site, which according to her, is an important tourism product that is capable of adding value to the huge assets the community is endowed with.

The event was hosted by the Butura Traditional Council in Bokkos Local Government of the state in collaboration with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM). According to the NCMM Director General, Prof. Abba Isa Tijani, who was represented by the Curator, Jos office, Mr. Fodamijo Olamayo, the aim of the event was to draw attention of stakeholders to the need to preserve both natural and man-made monuments. Papers were presented by Dr. James Madugu, Architect Kamndu Ibrahim of the Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies, Jos and Mrs. Okaegbu Mary, manager of Jos Zoo.

The presenters stressed the need for indigenes of the state to rewrite their history rather than relying on those written by foreigners, adding that they should get involved in preserving their heritage rather than depending on others or the government to do so. In her remarks, the manager, Jos Zoo, emphasised the need for humanity to desist from the act of natural disturbance. The high point of the event was the foundation laying ceremony for the restoration of Tash Timgbang Butura Stone course-way.

