Plateau group urges Lalong to direct testing of civil servants, others

A socio-cultural group known as Plateau Our Heritage, (POH), yesterday called on Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State to take proactive steps at stemming Covid-19 in the state by initiating further testing of civil servants; including members of groups and associations not limited to the NURTW, markerts and traders unions who are considered vulnerable because of their daily interactions with the populace as a further step to mitigating the spread of the virus.

 

The group made the call in a press statement signed by Hon. Alex Kwapnoe, Chairman and Friday Bako, Secretary, while commending the state government for its proactive approach at stemming the pandemic

 

It called on the citizens; especially those who have contacts with any person; either taken to an isolation facility or suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19, to make it a duty to quickly submit themselves for tests and subsequent isolation pending the determination of their results as a far reaching step to curbing further spread

