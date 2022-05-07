News

Plateau health agency sensitises CSOs

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (PLASCHEMA) has sensitised Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on modalities toward achieving Universal Health Coverage in the state. Director General of the agency, Dr. Fabong Jemchang, said the CSOs remained critical stakeholders toward achieving universal health coverage in the state. The DG represented by the Director, Health Services, Standards and Quality Control of the agency, Dr. Wuyep David, stated this during a sensitisation session with the Civil Society Organisations in Jos. The agency discussed ways to encourage and woo people in the informal sector to get premiums and covered under the social safety net. He said that the event was put together to seek their support to actualise the agency’s quest toward ensuring that all citizens of the state get access to affordable healthcare services. Jemchang explained that the agency wants to leverage on the direct link most CSOs are having with the rural populace to toward achieving its mandate. He added that the agency organised the meeting to enable it lean on the contacts of the CSOs to enable rural populace enroll in the scheme.

 

Our Reporters

