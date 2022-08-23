Plateau: High Court orders LP, Dr. Dakum, INEC to appear in 96 hours

The Federal High Court sitting in Jos has ordered the Labour Party (LP) Dr. Patrick Dakum and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to appear before it within 96 hours to show cause why they cannot be restrained from substituting Amb. Yohanna Margif as the validly elected candidate of the Party.

It would be recalled that Amb. Yohanna Margif, who is the Governorship Candidate of the Party ahead of the 2023 elections, had approached the Court through his Counsel M. B. Abdullah Esq. in a motion exparte dated August 15, 2022 prayed the court for the following orders:

“An order for interim injunction restraining the 1st Defendant whether by itself, its agents, privies or assigns or any other person acting through it, or howsoever from taking any action or process or further action or process for the purpose of changing or substituting the plaintiff as the validly nominated candidate of the 1st defendant for the seat of Governor of Plateau State based on the purported letter of withdrawal, notice affidavit or any other document whatsoever not written or signed by the plaintiff or personally delivered by the plaintiff to the 1st defendant pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiff’s motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.”

Justice D. V. Agishi, however, ordered as follows: “That parties have 96 hours to come and show cause why they cannot be restrained from substituting the plaintiff/applicant as the validly elected candidate.

