Plateau holds LG polls, as Lalong commends peaceful conduct

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), on Saturday, conducted the long-awaited local government elections in the 17 LGAs of the state.

The election witnessed the participation of seven political parties, with the exception of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was barred by PLASIEC from participating in the elections due to a court judgement.

New Telegraph visited some local government areas on Saturday and observed that the elections started at the right time (8a.m.) with a partial turnout of voters in some polling units in the Northern and Central Senatorial Zone of the state, while there was a good turnout of voters in Shendam Local Government – where the governor comes from.

While reacting, Governor Simon Lalong, who spoke to journalists after voting in Ajikamai Polling unit in Shendam Local Government Area of the state, praised the electorate for their peaceful conduct and large turn out to elect their Chairmen and Councillors at the third tier of government.

Lalong who voted alongside his wife, First Regina Lalong and other close family members at about 10:30am, said he was impressed with the turn out and enthusiasm in his ward and the encouraging reports from various parts of the state which equally indicated a peaceful exercise and the readiness of voters to choose their leaders.

He said going by the fact that PLASIEC had assured all political parties, candidates and the entire electorate of their readiness for the exercise, having planned over a long period of time, there was no cause for alarm.

