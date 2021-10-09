News

Plateau holds LG polls, as Lalong commends peaceful conduct

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), on Saturday, conducted the long-awaited local government elections in the 17 LGAs of the state.

The election witnessed the participation of seven political parties, with the exception of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was barred by PLASIEC from participating in the elections due to a court judgement.

New Telegraph visited some local government areas on Saturday and observed that the elections started at the right time (8a.m.) with a partial turnout of voters in some polling units in the Northern and Central Senatorial Zone of the state, while there was a good turnout of voters in Shendam Local Government – where the governor comes from.

 

While reacting, Governor Simon Lalong, who spoke to journalists after voting in Ajikamai Polling unit in Shendam Local Government Area of the state, praised the electorate for their peaceful conduct and large turn out to elect their Chairmen and Councillors at the third tier of government.

 

Lalong  who voted alongside his wife, First Regina Lalong and other close family members at about 10:30am, said he was impressed with the turn out and enthusiasm in his ward and the encouraging reports from various parts of the state which equally indicated a peaceful exercise and the readiness of voters to choose their leaders.

 

He said going by the fact that PLASIEC had assured all political parties, candidates and the entire electorate of their readiness for the exercise, having planned over a long period of time, there was no cause for alarm.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ilorin stands still as memorial prayer holds for late Olusola Saraki

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Associates and supporters of the Second Republic Senate Leader, Dr Olusola Saraki, Saturday stormed Ilorin, Kwara State for the 8th year memorial prayer organised in memory of the late politician.   A mammoth crowd of supporters and well wishers had earlier besieged Ilorin International Airport to welcome the immediate past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola […]
News

2023: Arewa youths reject PDP’s zoning of presidency to South

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

A group, Arewa Defence League (ADL), has rejected the plan by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone the 2023 presidency to the South. The group also asked northern members of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to be “vigilant in the days ahead as we urge them to close ranks and exert their rights […]
News Top Stories

2021 Budget: Reps stop TCN from executing new projects

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives has refused to approve funds for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to execute new projects in the 2021 fiscal year, insisting that it should concentrate and complete the 119 ongoing projects.   Chairman of the House Committee on Power, Hon. Aliyu Magaji (APC, Jigawa), announced this yesterday at the budget […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica