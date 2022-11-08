Plateau inaugurates schools, computerised vehicle inspection facility

The Plateau State Government has inaugurated some school projects executed by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) with a renewed commitment to ensuring that the state’s education sector becomes one of the best in the country. The Governor, Simon Lalong, while commissioning the classrooms and the Educational Resource Hall at Model Primary School in Shehe, Shinko Rayfield and Obasanjo Model Primary School, Hwolshe respectively, said his administration remains committed to upgrading school infrastructure and ensuring that both the teachers and students have a great learning experience. To ensure this, the governor noted that the state government, under his watch, had consistently provided counterpart funding to enable the Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board access it’s Matching Grants from the Universal Basic Education Commission in the last nine years spanning from 2013 to 2021.

So far, he pointed out that over N9.8 billion had been provided by the state government as counterpart funding, while about N16.7 billion was accessed and utilised in transforming the education fortunes of the children in the basic education sub-sector. He said: “This investment has led to the massive infrastructural development within the sector that is today noticed across the state. A total of 1,528 projects across the state schools ranging from renovation and construction of classrooms; building of examination halls; provision of VIP toilets; and motorised boreholes were awarded, while about 127,000 plastic furniture were procured and distributed across the 17 LGEAs. “The interventions have equally brought about significant improvement in education delivery, as well as a substantial rise in school enrollment, literacy and numeracy skills among our learners. No wonder the Universal Learning Solutions Initiative reported a 65 per cent increase in literacy level in lower public primary school learners in the state this year alone. So far, over 10,000 teachers from the Early Child Care Development Education, while primary and junior secondary schools have been trained to further raise the literacy skills of the teaching population of our schools.” Meanwhile, the Chairman of SUBEB, Prof. Mathew Sule, expressed gratitude to the governor for his administration’s commitment and passion for education, which he said, had resulted in phenomenal transformation of schools and improvement in enrollment and students’ performance over the years. In order to meet the human capital requirement of the state, he said the government approved the recruitment of 4,850 Ad-hoc teachers and deployed them to basic education schools across the state. The government through the Board, he stated, is in the process of recruiting additional set of Ad-hoc teachers with collaboration with local government councils, adding that in the area of training and welfare of teachers, the Governor Lalong administration had also sustained its support to the State Universal Basic Education Board to carry out capacity development programmes both locally and outside the shores of the country.

