Plateau Inter-Religious Council tasks security agencies to fish out fake operatives

The Plateau State Inter-Religious Council on Saturday held an emergency peace and security meeting and tasked the security agencies in the state to make frantic efforts to find ways of identifying the real men in Army and Police uniforms in order to be able to disarm the fake ones.

Chairman of the Council and former COCIN President Rev. Prof. Pandang Yamsat in his address, during the emergency meeting, said the insecurity in the country is getting worse by the day.

Adding that security agencies must rise up to the challenge by using all their expertise to bring insecurity to an end.

He said government and religious leaders must resolve not to make politics or religion out of the crises in the land.

“The insecurity is getting worse by the day, for it is consuming the big, the poor in the villages and the rich and the Religious leaders of any faith affiliation.

Farmlands, crops and livestock, wanton killings of sacred lives are on the increase,” he said.

Prof. Yamsat charged all religious and traditional leaders to fish out the bad elements in their various communities.

