Plateau Internal Revenue Service Targets N26bn As 2023 IGR

The Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS) has said it is targeting a total of N26 billion as its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the 2023 fiscal year.

The PSIRS also said it has adopted several strategies as well as motivated their staffs to work to ensure they achieved their target result”.

The Chairman of PSIRS in Plateau State, Mr Dashe Arlat stated this on Tuesday at the PSIRS Headquarters Jos while briefing journalists on the development.

According to him, already from January to March 2023 the agency has generated seven billion in Revenue and the agency has a target to generate 26 billion in Revenue at the end of December 2023.

Arlat added that the new strategy will involve redefining some business activities which will enhance revenue generation, saying there is a lot of technology involved to ease the collection of data for assessment.

“And With 7 billion generated from January to March 2023, we are hopeful that we will meet the IGR target of N 26bn for the year 2023”

“Since the inception of the present administration in 2015, from 2015 to 2021 PSIRS generated 20 billion yearly as Revenue while the 2022 fiscal year was 16billion due to some challenges of Revenue collection, but this year 2023 within three months we have generated 7 billion and by the Grace of God we have a target of 26bilion to achieve for the 2023 fiscal year’.

He urged the people to cooperate with the agency to enable it to meet its obligations while assuring that a post-election strategy will be developed to ensure effective revenue collection, saying Plateau State is not doing badly in terms of Revenue performance in the State.

He assures that the Agency will put in a mechanism to ensure there is enforcement that will encourage taxpayers to pay. Adding the PSIRS is working hard to achieve the best result for the state.