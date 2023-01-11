Politics

Plateau is PDP, no presidential candidate has lost elections here – Jang

Musa Pam, Jos

 

Former Governor of Plateau State and founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Jonah David Jang has said Plateau is a PDP state and no PDP presidential candidate has lost election in the state.

Jang stated this on Tuesday during the party’s Plateau Southern Zone campaign flag off at Shendam Stadium.

Senator Jang, who pleaded with the people of the state while kneeling down and praying, urged them to vote for the PDP and advised them not to make any mistake again.

“Plateau State is known as a PDP state but we made the mistake of allowing the failed APC to govern for eight years, and they have failed woefully. They have nothing to show in Nigeria or in Plateau State,” he said.

Jang also tasked the people of the state to vote for the PDP governorship candidate Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, senatorial candidates, Reps and House of Assembly candidates in the forth coming elections in the state.

Elder statesmen Ambassadors Yahaya Kwande and Bagudu Hirse both described the PDP as the only party that will salvage Nigeria and Plateau State, insisting that nobody had worked in Plateau State like former Governor Jang has.

The only PDP serving Senator from the state and Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly Sen. Istifanus Dung Gyang said under the APC administration for eight years Plateau State has been absent from the budget of Nigeria.

 

 

Reporter

