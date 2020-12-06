Sports

Plateau, Kano Pillars out of continental competitions

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

 

…as Enyimba, Rivers Utd target progression today

 

It was a bad day for Nigerian football on Saturday as two of the country’s representative on the continent, Plateau United and Kano Pillars were eliminated from the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.

 

Plateau United failed to overturn a 1-0 defeat suffered at home last weekend in Jos as they secured a goalless draw against Simba FC of Tanzania as they were eliminated 1-0 on aggregate. The team needed at least a goalto- nil scoreline to take the match to extra time but a resolute defending by the home team stymied all efforts the lads made to score a goal. Also in Kaduna, Kano Pillars’ CAF Confederation Cup game against Jaraaf FC of Senegal ended goalless with the Nigerian side also exited the tournament. Despite the visitors’ arriving Ka  duna few hours to the game, they still secured the needed result that allowed them to progress to the next stage at the expense of the four-time Nigeria Professional Football League champion.

 

The first leg ended 3-1 in favour of Jaraaf and they already progressed with a 3-1 aggregate. Meanwhile, Enyimba and Rivers United will be looking forward to flying the country’s flag on the continent as they play their second leg of the first qualifier on Sunday.

 

Enyimba, NPFL second representatives at CAF Champions League will face Rahim FC in Aba, Abia State, with a 1-0 advantage after defeating the visitors in Burkina Faso, their home last weekend.

 

Also, Rivers United will hope to overturn a 2-1 defeat they suffered against Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

