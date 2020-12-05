Plateau, Kano Pillars out of continental competitions

It was a bad day for Nigerian football on Saturday as two of the country’s representative on the continent, Plateau United and Kano Pillars were eliminated from the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.

Plateau United failed to overturn a 1-0 defeat suffered at home last weekend in Jos as they secured a goalless draw against Simba FC of Tanzania as they were eliminated 1-0 on aggregate.

The team needed at least a goal-to-nil scoreline to take the match to extra time but a resolute defending by the home team stymied all efforts the lads made to score a goal.

Also in Kaduna, Kano Pillars’ CAF Confederation Cup game against Jaraaf FC of Senegal ended goalless with the Nigerian side also exited the tournament.

Despite the visitors’ arriving Kaduna few hours to the game, they still secured the needed result that allowed them to progress to the next stage at the expense of the four-time Nigeria Professional Football League champion.

The first leg ended 3-1 in favour of Jaraaf and they already progressed with a 3-1 aggregate.

