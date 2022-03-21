Metro & Crime

Plateau: Kidnappers kill brother of Gov Lalong’s aide, abduct stepmom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Suspected kidnappers have killed Fwangshak Plang, a stepbrother of Diket Plang, who is the Special Adviser on Public Affairs to Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong.

 

The attackers also abducted Fwangshak’s stepmother and a girl living in Diket’s home. It was gathered that the incident occurred on Friday night in Pankshin Local Government Area (LGA) of the state where Diket lives. Fwangshak was said to have been seriously wounded when the assailants invaded Takas Village in Pankshin.

A resident of the community, Solomon Dickson, said the attackers stormed the home of the governor’s aide, but couldn’t find Diket. They then abducted his stepmother and the girl. According to Dickson, Fwangshak was asleep when the attackers stormed the compound.

 

He was awakened by the noise and was attacked as he came out to see what was going on. “It was last night (Friday) that the gunmen came and attacked the house of Diket Plang, who is a special adviser to the governor.

 

When they (kidnappers) arrived  at his house in Takas that night, the governor’s aide was not in the house at the time. So, they broke into the apartment where his stepmother and a young girl staying with her were sleeping and abducted them.

 

“The step-brother, Fwangshak Plang, who was woken up by the noise in the compound from another apart  ment where he was sleeping, came out to know what was happening. The kidnappers, on sighting him, attacked him and wounded him badly.

“Unfortunately, he just died from the injury inflicted on him. “As I’m talking to you, we have not seen the stepmother of the governor’s aide and the young girl staying with her since they were taken away by the kidnappers last night. And we don’t know where they have taken them to,” he said.

At the time of this report, the family had yet to hear from the kidnappers. Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Gabriel Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the incident to journalists. Ogaba said the Police were aware of the incident in Pankshin

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

ammunition rounds arms guns military weapons
Metro & Crime

Police recovers guns, cocaine, India hemp during raid of black spots in Delta

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police have arrested a middle aged girl, Blessing Oghule with three other suspects and recovered an English Beretta pistol and five rounds of live ammunition from them during a raid in the Abraka area of Delta State. The suspects were arrested when policemen from the state’s Command raided black spots in the area. The command’s […]
Metro & Crime

AbdulRazaq flags off training for Kwara’s 1,056 community police constables

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

*Urges residents to support initiative for a safer Kwara Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has flagged off a training course for the newly recruited 1,056 Community Police Constables for the state. While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for keying into the concept which he said would strengthen internal security architecture, the governor urged residents of the […]
Metro & Crime

Bauchi Police confirm death of woman, arrest of four suspects

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

The Bauchi State Police Command on yesterday confirmed the murder of one Mrs Rifkatu Yohanna, a 35-yearold woman, on Monday in a village in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the state. It further disclosed that four suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, which led to violence as youths in the area […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica