Plateau: Kidnappers kill brother of Gov Lalong’s aide, abduct stepmom

Suspected kidnappers have killed Fwangshak Plang, a stepbrother of Diket Plang, who is the Special Adviser on Public Affairs to Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong.

The attackers also abducted Fwangshak’s stepmother and a girl living in Diket’s home. It was gathered that the incident occurred on Friday night in Pankshin Local Government Area (LGA) of the state where Diket lives. Fwangshak was said to have been seriously wounded when the assailants invaded Takas Village in Pankshin.

A resident of the community, Solomon Dickson, said the attackers stormed the home of the governor’s aide, but couldn’t find Diket. They then abducted his stepmother and the girl. According to Dickson, Fwangshak was asleep when the attackers stormed the compound.

He was awakened by the noise and was attacked as he came out to see what was going on. “It was last night (Friday) that the gunmen came and attacked the house of Diket Plang, who is a special adviser to the governor.

When they (kidnappers) arrived at his house in Takas that night, the governor’s aide was not in the house at the time. So, they broke into the apartment where his stepmother and a young girl staying with her were sleeping and abducted them.

“The step-brother, Fwangshak Plang, who was woken up by the noise in the compound from another apart ment where he was sleeping, came out to know what was happening. The kidnappers, on sighting him, attacked him and wounded him badly.

“Unfortunately, he just died from the injury inflicted on him. “As I’m talking to you, we have not seen the stepmother of the governor’s aide and the young girl staying with her since they were taken away by the kidnappers last night. And we don’t know where they have taken them to,” he said.

At the time of this report, the family had yet to hear from the kidnappers. Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Gabriel Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the incident to journalists. Ogaba said the Police were aware of the incident in Pankshin

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...