Plateau killings: Abia, Ogun move to evacuate students from UNIJOS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi and Olufemi Adediran

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has dispatched a team from the state to the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in Plateau State, to evacuate about 200 students of Abia origin attending the university.

 

This is coming on the heels of a similar move by the Ogun  State government to also evacuate their stranded indigenes from the school following the killings in Plateau State.

 

Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Commissioner for Information, Abia State said the governor decided on the evacuation following the recent violence and subsequent closure of the institution which left many students stranded including those from Abia.

 

New Telegraph learnt that the team, led by the governor’s Special Assistant on Students Affairs, Mr Chibuzo Ndom, have been mandated to bring the 200 students back safely to their various families.

The commissioner added that the contingent from Abia, including security personnel, are expected to ensure the safe return of the over 200 students of Abia origin back to the state capital, Umuahia, where they will be welcomed by the governor.

 

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to Ogun State Governor on Students’ Affairs, Azeez Adeyemi told journalists in Abeokuta yesterday that Governor Dapo Abiodun had ordered the evacuation of students who are indigenes of Ogun State from Jos.

 

According to Adeyemi, the State had provided five buses and security escorts for the stranded students to guarantee their safe return home. Adeyemi said the evacuation was done in conjunction with all relevant stakeholders, including security agencies, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS).

 

“In line with the policy of Governor Dapo Abiodun on the protection of lives and property of every Ogun State indigene, the governor has ordered the immediate evacuation of all the indigenes of the state studying in the university of Jos.

 

“This followed the crisis which erupted as a result of the killings of four students of the institution.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

