Plateau killings: Defend yourself, CAN tells residents

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State, Very Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, has urged villagers in Plateau State to defend themselves against accessants attacks and killings.
Lubo also tasked the police and other security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of recent attacks and killings in Dong and Kwi communities.
The CAN Chairman stated this in Jos while briefing journalists after a meeting with the CAN leadership and denominational heads which held at the CAN Secretariat in Plateau State.
“What bothers us is the security situation within and outside the state, especially the recent killings and maiming of people in Dong and Kwi communities, we are sad over the number of people killed. Whether it was an attack or a reprisal, the Church is so sad and condemns the act in totality; it is evil and barbaric. It is very sad that people will be sleeping peacefully in their houses and evil people will come and kill them.
“I implore our people to be vigilant and be ready for self defence. No matter what, God has given us the right to protect and defend ourselves; we are not asking anybody to go and attack, but in a situation like this, you have the divine right to protect and defend yourself.”

