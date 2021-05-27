News Top Stories

Plateau killings: Defend yourselves, CAN tells residents

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State, Very Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, has urged villagers in Plateau State to defend themselves against incessant attacks and killings in the state. Lubo also tasked the police and other security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of recent attacks and killings in Dong and Kwi communities. The CAN Chairman stated this in Jos while briefing journalists after a meeting with the CAN leadership and denominational heads, which held at the CAN Secretariat. “What bothers us most is the security situation within and outside the state, especially the recent killings and maiming of people in Dong and Kwi communities, we are sad over the number of people killed. Whether it was an attack or reprisal, the Church is very sad and condemns the act in totality; it is evil and barbaric.

It is very sad that people will be sleeping peacefully in their houses and evil people will come and kill them. “I implore our people to be vigilant and be ready for self defence. No matter what, God has given us the right to protect and defend ourselves; we are not asking anybody to go and attack, but in a situation like this, you have the divine right to protect and defend yourself.” Meanwhile the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Dominic Onyemelu has vowed to shoot at sight anyone found with illegal weapons within the area of his operation in Plateau, Southern Kaduna and parts of Bauchi State. Gen. Onyemulu disclosed this on Wednesday during a peace meeting with traditional rulers, religious leaders and youth leaders within the sphere of his operation.

“Anybody that the Operation Safe Haven finds with illegal weapons will be shot at sight. Any community that we learn has weapons, we will go to that community to recover them at all cost. “This is the final warning to everybody, we are not going to tolerate killings, attacking of human beings or animals will not be accepted.” Gen. Onyemulu explained that any community that harbours criminals would be held responsible for the action of those criminals. He directed the traditional rulers and others to go back and address their communities on the decision taken as the Command will no longer accept killing of innocent lives and wanton destruction of properties.

T raditional rulers and community leaders from the area of operation all endorsed the decision of shot at sight of those found with illegal weapons to curb the killings. Earlier, representatives of Agingi, down base, a new community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, begged the Plateau State government and security agencies in the state to provide security for them.

