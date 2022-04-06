Plateau Killings: Ethnic groups storm Govt House, protest incessant attacks

Musa Pam, Jos

A coalition of Ethnic Youth Nationalities from the Northern Senatorial Zone of Plateau State, including the Christian Association of Nigeria, Plateau chapter, Youths and women wings, on Wednesday stormed the New Government House, Jos to protest incessant killings of innocent villagers in Bassa Local Government of the state.

New Telegraph reports that several communities in the LG had in the last two weeks come under attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen with over 30 persons including women and children killed.

Leading the peaceful protest National President of the Irigwe Youth Movement, Ezekiel Peter Bini, said the residents were calling on government to show commitment to securing the lives and properties of their people.

