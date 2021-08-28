News

Plateau Killings: FG has abandoned our people, Sen. Gyang cries out

Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly Senator, Istifanus Dung Gyang, has lamented the repeated attacks and loss of lives in his constituency against the unparalleled hospitality which the host communities have displayed over the years. Gyang who is the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense, while speaking with Saturday Telegraph in Jos said he is “gravely disturbed and outraged” by the serial and continuing terror attacks on communities in Plateau State with thousands of lives brutally massacred over the years and still continuing. He reiterated the fact that the Nigerian state and government has the responsibility of securing all citizens, but government has failed in its responsibility.

“What is happening in Plateau State is purely terror attacks on the innocent citizens where communities especially in Plateau North Senatorial District are helplessness and vulnerable to attacks and displacement, points to failure and abandonment of that responsibility by government. The Senator cautioned against inciting comments by some religious preachers from outside the state meant to fuel hate and animosity along religious divides.

