Plateau killings: Groups commence project to promote peace, tolerance among citizens

Musa Pam Jos Following a fresh outbreak of violence in some parts of Plateau State which led to loss of lives and property, a group by name of Network for Empowerment in Rural Areas and Townships (NERAT), has commenced a one month intensive project to promote peace and tolerance among citizens of the State.

 

Executive Director of the organisation, Dr. Vings Lomak, disclosed this yesterday during a press conference in Jos, also said the one month project will foster peaceful coexistence, tolerance and mutual understanding among the people. Lomak, who said the onemonth project titled, “Plateau Peace Month” is aimed at returning the state to its original state of ‘Home of Peace and Tourism’.

 

The executive director, who decried the continued killings and wanton destruction of properties and farmlands, added that the project would further entrench togetherness, development and progress in the state.

 

He added that the project would sensitise the people of the state, particularly the younger generation on  peaceful coexistence. He said: “Plateau used to be the darling of all people across the globe, given its unique features and hospitable nature of the people.

 

“The month programme is structured in a way that we will reach out to critical stakeholders who have suffered various degrees of losses from the myriad of crises which engulfed the state.

 

“Our aim is to sensitise the people, particularly the younger generation to change their mind sets toward promoting peace, if not the future will be bleak. The whole idea is to create a society that loves peace; a society that is peace itself.”

