Plateau killings: Irigwe nation tasks military on justice as 8 suspects arrested

The Irigwe Development Association (IDA) of Plateau State has called on the Commander of Operation Safe Haven Jos, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali, to ensure that the eight suspects arrested in connection with the killing of three women in Bassa LGC are properly investigated and interrogated and to ensure appropriate prosecution. National Publicity Secretary of IDA, Mr. Davidson Malison, in a Press statement signed and issued to Journalists in Jos on Friday said the suspects should be handed over to the police for further investigation as they seek for impartial display of duty.

“As a nation, we believe in fairness, equity and justice and so, we want to advice that this issue of arrest should not be treated with kid gloves and later be discarded on the basis of lack of merit even when no deeper research and inquiry has been made.

“As a way of boosting the confidence and trust of the people, this is a litmus test to that effect and it would be applaudable if the identities of the suspects are made public”. They vowed to keenly follow the case to a logical conclusion, saying they will not hesitate to raise an alarm whenever Justice is not going to be dispensed. The Irigwe nation also commended the effort of the Senator representing Plateau North and Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense, Sen. ID Gyang, for always showing concern on the plight of all citizens within his senatorial zone and his quick intervention to seek for the immediate arrest of the killers of the three innocent women in their farms.

