News

Plateau killings: Irigwe nation tasks military on justice as 8 suspects arrested

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comments Off on Plateau killings: Irigwe nation tasks military on justice as 8 suspects arrested

The Irigwe Development Association (IDA) of Plateau State has called on the Commander of Operation Safe Haven Jos, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali, to ensure that the eight suspects arrested in connection with the killing of three women in Bassa LGC are properly investigated and interrogated and to ensure appropriate prosecution. National Publicity Secretary of IDA, Mr. Davidson Malison, in a Press statement signed and issued to Journalists in Jos on Friday said the suspects should be handed over to the police for further investigation as they seek for impartial display of duty.

“As a nation, we believe in fairness, equity and justice and so, we want to advice that this issue of arrest should not be treated with kid gloves and later be discarded on the basis of lack of merit even when no deeper research and inquiry has been made.

“As a way of boosting the confidence and trust of the people, this is a litmus test to that effect and it would be applaudable if the identities of the suspects are made public”. They vowed to keenly follow the case to a logical conclusion, saying they will not hesitate to raise an alarm whenever Justice is not going to be dispensed. The Irigwe nation also commended the effort of the Senator representing Plateau North and Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense, Sen. ID Gyang, for always showing concern on the plight of all citizens within his senatorial zone and his quick intervention to seek for the immediate arrest of the killers of the three innocent women in their farms.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

50% of $12bn Train 7 project to be executed locally – NCDMB

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has declared that 50 per cent of Train 7 gas project would be executed locally. The full value network of the Train 7 project is nearly $12bn, this include the net cost of the project, estimated at $4-$5bn and an identical expenditure to be incurred on the […]
News

Sanwo-Olu: I haven’t bought new vehicles from state’s purse

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday said that he is yet to use state resources to purchase any vehicle for himself or any of his personal staff or family members from the government purse since he assumed office as governor on May 29, 2019, saying it is unnecessarily fanciful that governors must buy brand […]
News

Christian, Muslim clerics endorse Covid-19 vaccine, laud NPHCDA’s efforts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some renowned Christian and Muslim clerics in the country have approved the Oxford/Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine for all Nigerians irrespective of faith.   Adopting the slogan ‘Covid-19 Vaccine is Safe for Health and Life’, the inter-faith group, under the auspices of National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) declared the vaccines safe and effective for Nigerians.  The […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica