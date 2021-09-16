News

Plateau killings: Reps urge FG to release N10bn for victims’ resettlement

The House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to redeem its earlier pledge of N10 billion for the resettlement of victims of Plateau State attacks. It also advised that similar privileges be accorded to victims of crises in the North East and other parts of the country.

The call was consequent upon the passage of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau) on the need to end the barbaric killings in the state. In adopting the motion, the House mandated the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, National Emergency Management Agency and other relevant humanitarian agencies to, as matter of urgency, provide relief materials to the victims of the attacks, in order to assuage the sufferings of their survivors.

