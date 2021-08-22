Plateau killings‘ve political undertone –Commissioner

Indications have emerged that the killings in Plateau State last week in which 25 travelers were killed was due to the Irrigwe people taking their destinies into their hands since the state allegedly did not lift a finger when they suffered similar fate in the previous week.

A highly placed source who should know said: “About 2 weeks ago, a group of KFH/militia/ bandits invaded the Irigwe kingdom, killed and maimed scores of them, destroyed hectares of farmland and burnt over 150 houses. “Soldiers stood by and did nothing to stop the carnage because according to them they were not ordered to intervene.

The chief of the place cried out for help and appealed to the soldiers to stop the carnage but they were rebuffed. The people were left to lick their wounds alone. “The people now decided to bury their dead last Saturday (August 14). “On the way to the burial site some vehicles appeared almost from nowhere and were heading towards the same site…one of the vehicles was carrying a coffin.

“The convoy was intercepted and the people were questioned. Most of them could not even speak Hausa and couldn’t explain why they were in that area but only said they were following instructions…apparently, they were foreign militia. “The coffin they carried was forced open and lo and behold, a heap of sophisticated weapons.

That was when the locals knew that they were on a mission to kill those who would attend their mass burial. “The locals turned on them and started attacking them. About 25 of them were killed and as many more injured… while some of them were missing.

“The locals went away with their weapons and this did not go down well with their sponsors. “The narrative being put out there is that a group of innocent Muslims from Ondo State who went to Bauchi for an Islamic festival and on their way back to Ikare in Ondo State were intercepted in Jos and were brutally mas-sacred. “The survivors were interviewed and they said they were not from Ondo State and when the list of those killed was released, there was no Yoruba man there. They were all Fulani. “The introduction of the Ondo angle to the story is to create a wedge between the Yoruba and the Middle Belt people now that there is a working relationship between the South and the Middle Belt people….still the same old ‘divide and rule’ tactics. Also, another source who spoke to Sunday Telegraph on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter corroborated the July 31 killings and said: “Really there were killings in Jebbu Miango in Bassa LGC of the state two weeks back where over 70 persons were killed and 2500 houses burnt down including farmlands destroyed by suspected Fulani herdsmen. “There was no government immediate action nor was the security proactive to save lives even when the village was neighboring the Third Division of the Rukubu Barracks. But what baffles most residents on the Plateau and asking is why did the Federal Government respond immediately on the killing of the travellers while there have been killings by suspect Fulani herdsmen including a two – term serving lawmakers, but mum’s the word from the FG.” Commissioner for Information, Plateau State, Dan Manjang, said the perceived injustice is one of the reasons fuelling killings on the Plateau. Manjang who said this on Good Morning Nigeria, an NTA breakfast show also said the ruptured peace which the State enjoyed before now had political undertones. He said: “We enjoyed peace on the Plateau for six years since we came in 2015. We tried to mitigate the callousness which existed before with the institutional peace work put in place, God helping us, we‘ve been able to coexist, peacefully, unfortunately that was ruptured.

Like this: Like Loading...