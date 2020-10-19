Plateau: Lalong sets up panel on police brutality, extra-judicial killings

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, yesterday approved the appointment of members of a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate complaints of police brutality and related extrajudicial killings in the state.

The establishment of the panel was with a view to delivering justice for all victims of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units in Plateau State. Governor Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said the constitution of the panel was in line with the recommendation of the National Economic Council (NEC) for the establishment of state-based judicial panels of inquiry by governors to hear such complaints and ensure accountability in the operations of police units in their states. New Telegraph gathered that Jos, the Plateau State capital, had within one week witnessed serious protests by youths in support #EndSARS, end bad governance, impunity, total reform of the police and the security architecture of the country for efficiency and effectiveness.

The youths in their thousands through their Coordinator in the state, Bason Yohanna, in a peaceful protest, blocked the old airport road and Miango Junction roads in protest, saying that it was their collective responsibility to make Nigeria great again and safe for everyone. However, the panel constituted by Governor Lalong, who is the chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum was headed by a retired judge of the Plateau State High Court, Justice Philomena Lot. Other members include CP. Garba Patrick (rtd); Mr. Ezekiel Dauda Daschen (Youth representative) Mrs. Rauta Dakok (representative of the Attorney-General’s Office) and Mrs. Kiyempia Mafuyai (representative of the Human Rights Commission).

