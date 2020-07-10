News

Plateau LG chair dies of COVID-19

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam Lar, yesterday confirmed that the Management Committee Chairman of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Ezekiel Mandyau, who died last week died of COVID-19 disease.
It will be recalled that Mandyau, 52, died last week Thursday at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).
Lar while speaking with New Telegraph in Jos, confirmed that the council chairman died of COVID-19, saying that was why his burial was done with strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines.
He said: “Yes, it’s true the chairman died of COVID-19, it has been confirmed; he has since been buried in accordance with strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines”.
New Telegraph reported that Mandyau was buried yesterday in his village, Gashish, at 7a.m. with strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines.
The late council boss was laid to rest with few members of his family and some government officials in attendance after the corpse was taken by 5a.m. from Jos University Teaching Hospital Mortuary to Gashish District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

