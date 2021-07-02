News

Plateau LG: Group alleged plot to shortchange APC candidate

A group under aegis of John Goldana Campaign Organisation has raised the alarm over alleged plot to short change the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate of Kanke Local Government Area, Mr. John Goldana, for the October local government election.

Director General of the Campaign Organization, Hon. Zumji Lazarus, who briefed journalists on Wednesday in Jos said John B. Goldana pulled 1,165 votes during the 24 June chairmanship primaries to beat other eight contestants. Lazarus expressed dismay that the committee saddled with the responsibility of conducting the party primaries refused to announced the result but summoned the nine contestants for a different arrangement were Henry Jan Gotip, who had scored 17 votes was enthroned the winner against John Goldana who had earlier pulled 1,165 votes.

He said: “We see this process of selection as fraud with danger and is inimical to the party’s success bar the polls. The clique which is perpetrating this illegal act claim they are acting on the instruction of the Governor who is the leader of the party.

“We do not want to believe this story for it is clear that political interests and pecuniary benefits have come into play in the whole process. How can 17 be more than 1,165 and how can the votes of nine aspirants be more significant than the votes of over 3,000 voters.” He expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in announcing the official result and said the social media is awash with congratulatory messages that Gotip, who scored 17 votes won the party primaries. He added: “This is fraudulent and not acceptable to us. Our resolve is to ensure that the right thing is done to ensure that people’s votes count during election.

We believe in the unity and cohesion of our great party. “We also believe in internal democracy within the party as we look towards our party winning the local government election in October, 2021 as well the 2023 General elections. “We are therefore, calling on the Governor who is the leader of the party to ensure that Justice is not only done but should be seen to be done on the process of coming up with a credible Chairmanship candidate.”

