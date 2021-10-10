Metro & Crime

Plateau LG poll: Clean sweep for APC  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has won all 17 local government chairmanship seats contested for during Saturday’s local government elections conducted in Plateau state.

The Chairman, Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), Mr Fabian Ari Ntun, while announcing results of the election  to journalists on Sunday morning at the Commission’s office in Jos, also said the APC also won all the 325 councillorship positions.

He said the Commission is satisfied with the manner in which the elections were conducted.

Ntun thanked stakeholders who participated and ensured a free, fair and peaceful conduct of the LGA polls in the state.

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Simon Lalong had on Saturday while speaking with journalists after voting in Ajikamai Polling unit in Shendam Local Government Area of the state, praised the electorate for their peaceful conduct and large turn out to elect their Chairmen and Councillors at the third tier of government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man kills colleague for cautioning him against siphoning fuel

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 29 year-old man, Peter Sodeke, a Staff of So-Safe Corp, have allegedly killed his Senior Colleague, 37 yearold, Omotayo Falowo for advising him against siphoning fuel from some impounded motorcycles in their custody at Ijebu- Ode area of Ogun State. The deceased and the suspect were both staff of the Corp, a security outfit […]
Metro & Crime

FMC, Yola separates conjoined twins

Posted on Author Clement Ekong and Pauline Onyibe

…babies get Bayelsa dep gov’s N1m, scholarship    A team of medical experts at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola, has successfully separated conjoined twins.   The separation of the twins, Grace and Mercy, who were brought from Bayelsa State, was the third in the hospital. The first of such was carried out in 2013, […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

$350,000 fraud: Ogun gov’s aide loses property, fund to FG

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of a property and funds domiciled in some banks traced to Abidemi Ganiyu Rufai, the suspended aide of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, currently facing a $350,000 wire fraud charge in the US, to the Federal Government. The order […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica