Plateau LG poll: Clean sweep for APC  

Musa Pam, Jos

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has won all 17 local government chairmanship seats contested for during Saturday’s local government elections conducted in Plateau state.

The Chairman, Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), Mr Fabian Ari Ntun, while announcing results of the election to journalists on Sunday morning at the Commission’s office in Jos, also said the APC also won all the 325 councillorship positions.

He said the Commission is satisfied with the manner in which the elections were conducted.

Ntun thanked stakeholders who participated and ensured a free, fair and peaceful conduct of the LGA polls in the state.

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Simon Lalong had on Saturday while speaking with journalists after voting in Ajikamai Polling unit in Shendam Local Government Area of the state, praised the electorate for their peaceful conduct and large turn out to elect their Chairmen and Councillors at the third tier of government.

