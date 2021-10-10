Plateau LG poll: Lalong commends peaceful conduct of electorate

Musa Pam JOS The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), on Saturday, conducted the long-awaited local government election in the 17 LGAs of the state.

For the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which was barred by the Court, seven political parties participated in the process.

Sunday Telegraph visit to some local governments , showed that the exercise took off on time as early as 8:00 am with partial turn out of voters in some polling units in the Northern and Southern Senatorial Districts while there a good turnout at Shendam Local Government Area where the Governor hails from.

While reacting to the Election, Governor Simon Lalong who spoke to journalists after voting in Ajikamai Polling Unit praised the electorate for their peaceful conduct and large turn out to elect their chairmen and councillors at the third tier of government.

Lalong who voted alongside his wife, Regina Lalong and other close family members at about 10:30am, said he was impressed with the turn out and enthusiasm in his ward and the encouraging reports from various parts of the State which equally indicated a peaceful exercise and the readiness of voters to choose their leaders.

He said going by the fact that PLASIEC had assured all political parties, candidates and the entire electorate of their readiness for the exercise having planned over a long period of time and engaged all stakeholders, there is no cause for alarm.

Asked if he was apprehensive of the elections not holding due to the court case instituted by the PDP at the Court of Appeal Jos seeking an injunction to stop the elections, which went deep into the night before the scheduled date the Governor said: “We had no fear because we know the courts will do justice according to our laws. Even if they had ruled that the elections would not be held, we would have had nothing to do but to obey the ruling.

The APC as a party has high regard for the courts and believes that it is a very important part of the democratic culture which we must build.”

Like this: Like Loading...