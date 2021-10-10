News

Plateau LG poll: Lalong commends peaceful conduct of electorate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Musa Pam JOS The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), on Saturday, conducted the long-awaited local government election in the 17 LGAs of the state.

For the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which was barred by the Court, seven political parties participated in the process.

Sunday Telegraph visit to some local governments , showed that the exercise took off on time as early as 8:00 am with partial turn out of voters in some polling units in the Northern and Southern Senatorial Districts while there a good turnout at Shendam Local Government Area where the Governor hails from.

 

While reacting to the Election, Governor Simon Lalong who spoke to journalists after voting in Ajikamai Polling Unit praised the electorate for their peaceful conduct and large turn out to elect their chairmen and councillors at the third tier of government.

 

Lalong who voted alongside his wife, Regina Lalong and other close family members at about 10:30am, said he was impressed with the turn out and enthusiasm in his ward and the encouraging reports from various parts of the State which equally indicated a peaceful exercise and the readiness of voters to choose their leaders.

 

He said going by the fact that PLASIEC had assured all political parties, candidates and the entire electorate of their readiness for the exercise having planned over a long period of time and engaged all stakeholders, there is no cause for alarm.

 

Asked if he was apprehensive of the elections not holding due to the court case instituted by the PDP at the Court of Appeal Jos seeking an injunction to stop the elections, which went deep into the night before the scheduled date  the Governor said: “We had no fear because we know the courts will do justice according to our laws. Even if they had ruled that the elections would not be held, we would have had nothing to do but to obey the ruling.

 

The APC as a party has high regard for the courts and believes that it is a very important part of the democratic culture which we must build.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PDP Reps calls for immediate release of Yakassi by DSS

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus, House of Representatives has called for the immediate release of Mr. Salihi Tanko-Yakassai, a former aide to Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State arrested by agents of the Department of State Services (DSS) a few days ago.   In a statement signed by the caucus leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda […]
News

Lagos moves to stop building collapses in 2021

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

  As part of the moves to completely eradicate incidences of building collapse, the Lagos State government has called on the professionals in the built sector to always follow due process and make use of standard materials. Speaking at an evaluation training organised by the Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) for top engineers of the […]
News

Wike threatens to acquire Ogoni land over communal crisis

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has threatened to acquire a disputed land between Bomu and Lewe communities in Ogoni if they fail to end their protracted communal war that has claimed many lives. The governor, who made the assertion during the flagoff of the reconstruction of Government Secondary School, Kpor in Gokana Local Government Area […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica