Plateau massacre: Police warn against reprisal in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Following the killings of some Ondo-bound travellers in Plateau State over the weekend, the Nigeria Police have warned against reprisal attack among youths in Ondo State.

The new Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 17, Etim Ene- Okon, who was deployed to take charge of Zone 17 covering Ondo and Ekiti states, stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital, yesterday.

 

While urging the people of Akoko area of the state, where the victims hailed from to remain calm, he said theInspector-Generalof Police, the state and federal governments were working hard to fish out perpetrators of the dastardly act.

 

No fewer than 22 Muslim faithful, who were travelling from Bauchi State to Ondo State, were at the weekend killed in Plateau State with several others injured. Ene-Okon, who vowed to sustain the relative stability and peace in the two states, said justice would soon be done over the attack.

 

The police boss, who was deployed from Zone 9, Umuahia, added that he would get proper briefing from the two police state commands on how to tackle isolated cases of crimes.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

