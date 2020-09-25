Plateau miners’ attackers are crisis merchants –LG chair

Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon. Mafeng Gwalson, has condemned the attack of nine miners in Jol Village of Riyom where several people were injured. Gwalson applauded the police and personnel of the Operation Safe Haven for their swift action in arresting the situation from degenerating into a major problem. The New Telegraph learnt that about nine local miners were critically injured on Wednesday following the invasion of a mining site in Jol community by suspected Fulani herdsmen two days after a traditional ruler was killed in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area. Gwalson told journalists in Jos that the management of the local government and security agencies would not allow crisis merchants to take the area to the dark days where killings and destruction of crops and properties were the order of the day. He said: “In the past two weeks, we have had people who have intentionally tried to return the local government to crisis period by destroying crops in the farm.

“It has happened in Jol, Kwi,Wereng, Sopp and in Tahoss communities. Also, on Wednesday, some miners went to the field for mining and were attacked by some Fulani youths who told them not to mine because the area is their cattle route. “As we speak, I don’t have details of what happened but I am happy that the security agencies have gone to secure the communities and have started making arrests. “I appeal to our people to be calm and support what the security agencies are doing and I am sure that we will get the perpetrators and take them to court to get justice.”

The chairman said efforts were on to recover the about 53 villages which were sacked and the people displaced as a result of the 2001 Jos crises. He added: “Riyom has always been a peaceful local government until sometime in 2001 when the effects of Jos crises affected the area. Since then we have not got ourselves back with over 53 villages sacked, thousands of people left their homes and a lot of destruction of corps and properties. “We are working to make the communities a better place to help in returning those who fled their homes as a result of the violence.

