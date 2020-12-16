Plateau monarch: I’ve lost thousands of my subjects to herdsmen’s attacks in 20 years

The Paramount Ruler of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Brra Nggwe Rigwe His Royal Highness Rev. Ronku Aka has disclosed that he lost over 600,000 of his people as result of incessant attacks in his domain by suspected Fulani herdsmen over the last 20 years.

The traditional ruler stated this on Wednesday in his Palace at Miango when the Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation donated relief materials mainly food items to the internally displaced persons in Miango which included bags of rice, maize and beans amongst other items.

He added that from January to date he has so far lost over 46 lives mostly women and children as result of the attacks.

“God is the only one protecting my people and we have continued to preach peace, my domain is free for peace makers so that our children will continue to go to school,” he said.

The Brra Nggwe Rigwe noted that without peace there will be no development and said Plateau State needs permanent peace for development to strive.

The traditional ruler also condemned the abduction of over 300 students in Katsina State recently.

The Provost of The ECWA Theological Seminary, Jos, Rev. Prof. Sunday Gang, while donating the items on behalf of the Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, said the Foundation is a Peace advocate giving out the relief materials to provide succur to the internally displaced persons who have suffered attacks and are devastated and traumatised.

