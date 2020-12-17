Metro & Crime Top Stories

Plateau monarch: We’ve lost over 600,000 people to herdsmen’s attacks

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Paramount ruler of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Bra Nggwe Rigwe, His Royal Highness Rev. Ronku Aka, said he lost over 600,000 of his subjects in the last 20 years. The people, he said, were lost to several and incessant attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

The monarch spoke yesterday in his palace at Miango when the Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation donated relief materials, mainly food items, to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Miango.

The items included bags of rice, bags of maize and bags of beans. Aka added that from January till date, he had so far lost over 46 lives, mostly women and children, as a result of Fulani herdsmen’s attacks. He said: “God is the only one protecting my people and we have continued to preach peace. My domain is free for peace makers so that our children will continue to go to school.” The Brra Nggwe Rigwe noted that without peace, there would be no development. According to him, Plateau State needs permanent peace for development to strive. The traditional ruler also condemned the abduction of over 300 students in Katsina State recently.

The Provost of the ECWA Theological Seminary, Jos, Rev. Sunday Gang, donated the items on behalf of the Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation. Gang said the foundation, a peace advocate, gave out the relief materials to provide succour to the IDPs who had suffered attacks and were devastated and traumatised. He said: “We are here to show our solidarity with your people, the Internally Displaced Persons who have been devastated and are traumatised.

This is our token to help the displaced.” Gang said Gideon and Funmi Para- Mallam Peace Foundation was a nongovernmental faith-based organisation committed to nation building through the promotion of peaceful coexistence, leadership development and social justice for all in Nigeria and Africa.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Excitement as Osun public schools return to old uniform

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

Principal and students of Baptist Girls High School, Osogbo, have commended Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for reverting the school uniform to it old colours.   Oyetola’s directives that the old uniform should be returned starting from the beginning of new academic session eventually took effect on November 16, 2020 as monitored by our correspondent.   The […]
Top Stories

Nigeria floors P&ID as UK court grants relief from $10bn fine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria has secured a landmark victory in its pursuit to overturn a $10 billion judgement awarded against it in a case against Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID). Delivering his judgement on Thursday, Ross Cranston, a judge of the Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, granted Nigeria’s application for an extension of time […]
Metro & Crime

Money doublers dupe Oyo residents of N2.7m

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr Joe Enwonwu, yesterday at the Eleyele Police Headquarters, Ibadan, Police yesterday paraded 22 suspected criminals including eight moneydoublers, who defrauded about 300 residents of Igboho community in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State of about N3 million. After the victims, the fraudsters relocated to Badagry area of Lagos State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: