Plateau Mothers' Forum charges parents to show responsible parenting

Following the threats to moral and ethical values in today’s society, occasioned by external and other influences, the Forum of Plateau Mothers has appealed to parents to provide guidance for their children, that they may recognise the danger of engaging in social vises detrimental to their future and the development of the society.
This was as the Mothers commended the Governor of Plateau State, Mr.Simon Lalong, for what they said was his efforts at enthroning long-lasting peace in the state.
In a statement, Thursday, the Forum also applauded the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a special military taskforce in the state, saying his determination and commitment in the Plateau peace efforts has to a very large extent brought peace back to the once crisis area.
The statement read: “We wish to applaud the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong, for leading the way for a peaceful Plateau State. There is no denying the fact that his efforts openly and covertly are paying off for the Plateau of our dream.
“We appeal to the governor not to relent in this noble cause no matter the distraction from some fifth columnists. We also urge him to continue to support the security agencies.
“We also wish to use this opportunity to commend one of the greatest implementors of Plateau peace road map in the security sector, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, a special military taskforce set up to manage the internal security challenges in Plateau State, South Kaduna and some parts of Bauchi state, Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo and his officers and men for the exceptional role they have been playing since his assumption of office.
“These officers’ style of work is professionally unique and must be commended by us.
“While not trying to undermine some previous state and non state actors in the Plateau State peace process ,especially in the security sector, who laid the solid foundation that the operation is building on, we must admit that OPSH has greatly improved from what it used to be.
“Their quick response to any threat now is commendable. Their human rights records has greatly improved, their civil military relationship has stepped up ,allowing free flow of information on criminals hideouts and social vices by residents.”

