Plateau NASS caucus condemns looting, destruction of property

Plateau State members of the National Assembly Caucus yesterday condemned the looting and the destruction of structures and facilities in the state by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests.

The lawmakers led by the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, was in Jos to commiserate with Governor Simon Lalong and to access the level of damage following the looting and destruction of properties in the state. Wase lamented the destruction of properties, stressing that it has taken the state backward. He said criminality was not part of Plateau State and that the youth should not allow hoodlums shut down the economy of the state. He again appealed to the youth to be calm over the #EndSARS protests and not to take the law into their hands. The deputy speaker said the issues raised by the youth had been adequately taken into consideration by Federal Government.

He urged them, particularly in Plateau State, to give peace a chance, saying that the federal and state governments as well as the National Assembly would do everything within its powers to ensure that their demands in the protests were met.

