Plateau: Nentawe remains our bonafide guber candidate, says APC

The Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the former Resident Electoral Commissioner of Benue State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe remains the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Hon. Sylvanus Namang in a signed press statement issued to journalists in Jos said that the claims that Dr. Nentawe is not the candidate of the party are distractions, which he said that the party would resist.

Namang noted that Nentawe met all the conditions and provisions of the guidelines and constitution of the APC before contesting the primary election on June 5, 2022. “The APC in Plateau State read and watched with keen interest all the hullabaloo about its gubernatorial candidate, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe who without mincing words remains the party’s credible candidate of the 2023 general elections,” he said. Namang added that some of the claims and comments against the APC candidate are products of absurdity, while others are mischievous and diversionary. He disclosed that perhaps based on the alleged fear of the APC gubernatorial candidate by the opposition parties due to his intimidating credentials, which he said have given them sleepless night, they have conceded defeat ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...