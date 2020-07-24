Plateau NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel gets new officials

Metro & Crime

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Plateau Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) have elected its new officials who would steer its affairs for the next three years.

The election, which was earlier slated for July 22, was, however, concluded on Friday, July 24, because the contestants for the chairmanship position scored same votes

The keenly contested election had Mr Gyang Bere of the Sun Newspaper, emerged the new chairman of the chapel.

Bere scored 33 votes to beat his closest opponent, Mr Samson Omale of the Silverbird Communications, who pulled 23 votes.

Other officials elected include: Mr Dauglas Francis of Core TV, Vice Chairman, Mr Pam Musa of New Telegraph newspaper, Financial Secretary and Mrs Martha Nyam of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Treasurer.

Also, Mr John Farinola of Channels TV and Mr Jude Dangwam of Daily Asset newspaper emerged Assistant Secretary and Auditor, respectively.

In a brief inaugural speech, Bere, the new Chairman, thanked members for voting him and promised to be a “servant leader”.

He also promised to run an all-inclusive government, adding that he would be a listening leader that would take the chapel to greater heights.

