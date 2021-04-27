Plateau NUJ Secretariat ready in June, say Commissioner

Musa Pam, Jos

The Plateau State Commissioner of Information and Communications, Hon. Dan Manjang has said that Governor Simon Lalong is determined to commission the ongoing remodelling of the state secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in Jos.

Manjang stated this when he took an on the spot assessment of the project alongside Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor Simon Lalong, Dr. Makut Simon Macham.

According to Manjang, the structure is at about 85% completion level.

“The work is in progress and we are happy as a government and professionals in this field, and we are highly elated that this government has come to rescue this NUJ Secretariat.

“The finishing is good, the quality of work is good and the architectural design was done in conjunction with the NUJ I want to believe and this is what they want I think.

“So, we looking forward to the day that the structure is going to be completed, and hope that the governor will be available to commission it before it will be put to use.”

Thr NUJ Chairman, Mr Paul Jatau represented by the Vice Chairman NUJ Plateau State Council Mrs. Ayuku Pwaspo said the council is delighted with the visit because it shows that government is committed to seeing to the completion of the work.

