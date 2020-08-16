Plateau: Operation Rainbow arrests 16 drugs dealers in Jos

Operatives of the Plateau State Security Outfit, ‘Operation Rainbow’ have cracked down on a notorious illicit drug peddling market located within the premises of Government Secondary School, Gangare in Jos North Local Government Area of the state and arrested 16 suspected drug dealers.

Only recently the Plateau State Governor, Barr. Simon Lalong had pledged to deal decisively with miscreants and criminal elements threatening the peace of the state under the influence of drugs or otherwise.

Lalong said the state under his leadership and watch would remain a no-go-area for criminals, saying he would not rest until he defeated them.

The raid, which led to the arrest of the suspects, was carried out on Saturday night.

Investigation revealed that the illicit drug market operates daily within the facilities of GSS Gangare attracting buyers and sellers from other parts of the city thereby posing threats to lives and property of innocent citizens around Gangare and environs.

While parading the suspected drug dealers at the Headquarters of Operation Rainbow in Jos on Sunday, DSP Ajik Ezekiel Azi, who led the operation with support of the Neighborhood Watch and Vigilante’ Nigeria, said they acted on credible information that daily between the hours of 6-9pm, drugs and other illicit activities take place within the GSS Gangare premises.

He said it was a successful operation when Operation Rainbow swooped in on them which led to the arrests, saying their details have been taken while those apprehended have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

However, he added that one of the suspects, arrested with a military identity card, had been handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...