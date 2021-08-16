News Top Stories

Plateau, other killings condemnable –Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has condemned the attack on innocent travellers on a major highway in Plateau State and other numerous attacks in the country.

 

Atiku in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, however, acknowledged the efforts of security outfits but said skirmishes like this and the pain accompanying it makes people feel as though enough is not being done.

 

According to the former Vice President: “We must continue to scale up security and give all moral and logistical support for security operatives to continue to face this battle and register victory that will restore peace and safety of lives and property to every Nigerian.”

 

He commiserated with the families of the deceased, for losing a dear one, particularly the gruesome and callous manner they met their untimely deaths. Atiku prayed that God will heal the land and accept all the souls that have been lost to these cruel acts of killings

