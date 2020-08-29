Plateau PDP EXCO aspirants reject conduct of primaries

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants in various positions of the party in the state have rejected the plans for the conduct of State Congress slated for Saturday in the state.

The aspirants, through a press conference led by their Spokesman, Mr. Simon Jock, said they would not participate in any undemocratic state congresses since they were yet to be screen by the National Congress officials who were appointed by the National Secretariat two days ago.

He said: “We are not going to be a party to the undemocratic state congresses, we are begging the National Working Committee (NWC) to reverse it’s decision so as to avoid what happened in Zamfara State.

“We purchased our forms and we have not been screened how can we participates in such an undemocratic congress.”

Jock, who is contesting for the Vice Chairman Northern zone, said they are aware that the screening committee came and screen some aspirants secretly in a Hotel Jos, but never invited them after paying all that is require by the PDP constitution to participate in the Congresses.

He added: “We are not aware of who is the Chairman and members of the State Congress Committee in the state.”

He said the new Caretaker Committee were given 90 days to conduct elections, but they are surprised that the election will be held on Saturday.

New Telegraph effort to get response of the new members of the caretaker committee in the state proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.

