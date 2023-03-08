Plateau PDP Gov’ship Candidate Raises Alarm Over Allege Plot By APC To Rig Election

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections in Plateau State, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has alleged that his aware of plans by the rejected APC administration in the state to bounce back from the shameful defeat it suffered on February 25 through rigging, intimidation and other primitive methods during the forthcoming poll.

According to him, they must rise up as a people and resist them using every lawful means at their disposal.

He said, “I urge everyone to take responsibility by encouraging every registered voter around them to come out and vote. After voting wait till the votes are counted, announced and uploaded on the BVAS machine.”

He admonished the people to watch out for agents of violence who have been sent to forment trouble in order to get the results of their polling unit canceled and to create situations of over voting, adding that only accredited voters by BVAS machine must vote.

Mutfwang who stated this while addressing newsmen in Jos said in a season like this, Godless politicians and their agents will deploy lies, mudslinging, character assassination, misrepresentation, mischief and other immoral strategies as tools for propaganda.

The Governorship hopeful argued that their opponents (APC) know that they cannot come near victory unless they take them out of the ballot.

He stressed that since they have no project to commission, they have commissioned their paid agents to spread falsehood and fabricated existence of a Court judgment that they claim will deny the PDP ultimate victory after you have voted them into office.

“Let me assure the good people of Plateau State that this alleged victory snatching judgment only exists in the figment of their imaginations.

“They will not succeed in their mischief. All the cases regarding the legitimacy of the PDP EXCO for Plateau State have no bearing whatsoever on the primaries that produced PDP candidates.”

According to him, another lie fabricated out of their factory is the allegation that as a former Chairman of Mangu Local Government Council allegedly failed to pay salaries of workers for 10 months and challenge them to release the documents or be prepared to meet him in court.

“It is clear that our opponents have smelt our victory. They are seeing the handwriting on the wall that they are rejected and we have been accepted by the good people of Plateau State. That is why in the last couple of days they have upgraded their production capacity for manufacturing lies.”

