Plateau PDP guber candidate pledges commitment to robust security

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Caleb Mutfwang has pledged to provide robust security to residents of the State as well as build on the infrastructural development of the Jonah Jang administration.

Also, he said that Plateau State must rise again as the opposition party has been repositioned with vigour to reclaim power in 2023.

Mutfwang disclosed this yesterday while addressing hundreds of PDP supporters who thronged the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heipang, to receive him and former Governor Jonah David Jang, who returned from Abuja, where he had gone to receive his certificate of return as the candidate of the party.

He said: “The presentation of the certificate of return to me as candidate of PDP in Plateau State has reaffirmed our determination and commitment to work collectively as a people to reclaim power in 2023.

“We are prepared as a party to go into the 2023 election as one family without backbiting, without hatred or any form of rancour. We are determined to unite as a party and as Plateau people to rebuild Plateau for the prosperity of our people.

“We are also grateful to the people of Plateau State over their relentless effort in ensuring that the PDP return to power in 2023. I am assuring the people that they will not regret their decision if they return PDP to power.” Mutfwand urged the youths who have no voter’s card to go to the nearest INEC office and register to vote out the failed APC during the 2023 general elections.

He said: “PDP will return to power to continue with the infrastructural development of the Jang administration, we will bring peace and security; we will open up businesses to boost the economy of Plateau. “I assure you that the Plateau will rise again, the Plateau will be prosperous again, and the Plateau will be great again.

Although INEC has not opened a campaign , we should go back to our various polling units to educate our people on the need to get PVCs and vote for PDP.”

