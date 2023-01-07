Plateau: PDP loses Assembly candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, has lost its House of Assembly candidate for Penganga State Constituency, Hon. Mathew Akawu, ahead of the February general election. Akawu died on Friday in Jos shortly after he returned from attending a traditional festival in his Bassa Local Government.

The deceased, who was a former school principal, was reportedly sick and rushed to the hospital. Saturday Telegraph gathered that Akawu died in a hospital on Friday morning after a brief illness, according to a source within the hospital where he gave up the ghost. Also, a family source, which confirmed his death to our correspondent, said: “It’s true that we lost the PDP candidate this Friday morning. “He went for their traditional festival in Bassa and came back.

But shortly afterwards, he fell sick and complained of chest pain. “He was then rushed to the hospital and early this morning on Friday he just died.” His friend and a political associate, Hon. Dalyop Fom Gwottson, representing Jos South State Constituency lamented and described the death as shocking. “It’s unfortunate that we lost him at this time. We will surely miss him, may God rest his soul.” He added that the deceased was a gentleman who loved his people so much. The PDP candidate’s death brings to two the number of candidates who have died in the state ahead of the forthcoming general election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...