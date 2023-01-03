Plateau philanthropist, Hon. Ropshik, supports 500 widows, 400 orphans with rice

Musa Pam, Jos

As part of the 2023 celebration of New Year and his birthday a Plateau philanthropist, Hon. Ropshik Kefas has put smiles on the faces of victims of attacks and other less privileged with his rice gift.

Hon. Kefas, who is also the National Coordinator of the 60: 23 For Atiku Okowa, distributed bags of rice to 500 widows and 400 orphans as well as paid the school fees of blind students of the University of Jos.

He said his whole life is dedicated to serving the needy, saying doing that is extending his happiness to the aged, the widows, orphans and other less privileged people.

While speaking at the event, which took place at the Mees Palace, Jos Plateau State, he said he appreciates God for allowing him to show love to the less privileged in the state adding that he has been doing charity work for 13 years, insisting that by God’s grace, he will never stop.

