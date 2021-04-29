Plateau police confirm abduction of student pastor by gunmen

Metro & Crime

Musa Pam, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the abduction of a student pastor from King’s College in Ghana Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government area of the state.
Police Public Relations Officer of the Command ASP Gabriel Ubah confirmed this to New Telegraph Correspondent in Jos on Thursday and said the tactical operatives of the Command have been deployed to the area.
“The Command received a report of abduction of a student pastor from king’s School, Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi LGA. Tactical operatives have  been deployed to the area. Concerted efforts are on towards rescuing the victim and arresting the perpetrators.”
New Telegraph learnt that the gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, invaded and abduct one student of the Christian Mission School in Barkin Ladi Council Area of Plateau State.
An eye witness, who confirmed the attack to our Correspondent on phone, says the perpetrators stormed the premises in the early hours of Thursday morning in an attempt to kidnap a large number of students.
Security operatives were alerted and responded swiftly forcing the attackers to flee with one student to an unknown destination.

