Plateau: Police parade 17 kidnappers, armed bandits, others

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Police Command on Monday paraded 17 hardened criminals arrested from the state and neighbouring Bauchi State.

The suspects included kidnappers, some October 2021 Jos Prison break escapees, armed robbers and others.

While parading the suspects at the Police Headquarters in Jos, Commissioner of Police, Mr Bartholomew Onyeka, said that the arrested criminal suspects were rounded up between June and August 2022.

 According to CP Onyeka: “The vigorous fight against these forces has led to a bountiful harvest of criminals who took part in various crimes within the period under review such as kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide and unlawful possession of firearms.”

The police chief was not happy with the people of the state saying they are not volunteering information to the police even if the crime is perpetrated on their doorsteps.

He said that he has personally given out his phone numbers while his office is open 24 hours, yet nobody has deemed it necessary to come to him to give him information.

 

