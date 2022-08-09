Metro & Crime

Plateau Police parade 17 suspected kidnappers, armed bandits, others

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command yesterday paraded 17 suspected criminals arrested in the state and neighbouring Bauchi State.

 

The suspects are kidnappers, October 2021 Jos Prison break escapees, culpable homicide and other criminals of conspiracy, trespass, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of firearms among others. While parading the suspects at the Police Headquarters in Jos, Commissioner of Police, Mr Bartholomew Onyeka, said that the arrested criminal suspects were rounded up from June to August 2022.

 

According to CP Onyeka, “The vigorous fight against these forces has led to a bountiful harvest of criminals who took part in various crimes within the period under reviews such as kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide and unlawful possession of firearms.”

The police chief said he was not happy with the people of Plateau State because they are not coming out to volunteer information to the police, even if the crime is perpetrated on their doorsteps.

He said that he has personally given out his phone numbers while his office is open 24 hours, yet nobody has deemed it necessary to come to him to give information. His words, “The people of this state are not coming out to give information. My office is open 24 hours.

 

But nobody has come to me to give me information. This is not fair. You should come out to give information.”

He appreciated those he described as gallant, professional and indefatigable police officers of the command that have brought about the successes without any information volunteered from members of the public.

Onyeka thanked the media for rendering tremendous support in enlightening the populace while also thanking law-abiding citizens of the state for their cooperation in making the fight against crime and criminality easy for law enforcement agents.

“The support of the media in our crusade and the publicity given to police activities has no doubt been tremendous.

 

The public is better informed and educated on the good intentions of the police towards them and the need to form a strong alliance against the men of the underworld,” he stressed.

 

